Basistha Police Arrest Four Bike Thieves, Recover Three Stolen Motorcycles

A team from Basistha Police Station has arrested four alleged habitual motorcycle thieves and recovered three stolen bikes in two separate operations carried out as part of a sustained investigation.
In the first operation, police apprehended Biki Rahman, 29, of Mariani Town in Jorhat, and Mridu Boro, 19, of Na-ali in Dhekiajuli.
The duo was found in possession of a stolen Apache motorcycle bearing registration number GJ-10 DG-7305, which had been reported stolen from Jorhat on January 16. Officers also seized an iron pin allegedly used to start the vehicle without a key.
Acting on disclosures made by a previously arrested accused, police tracked down two more suspects — Palash Barhoi, alias Mintu, 22, and Dhruba Baruah, alias Lora, 23 — from Konwari Pukhuri in Lichubari, Jorhat.
Two additional stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession: a Hero Xpulse 200 CC and a Yamaha R15 V3.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against all four accused. Police said the investigation is continuing to determine whether the group is linked to other vehicle theft cases across the region.