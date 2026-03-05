Basistha Police Arrest Four Bike Thieves, Recover Three Stolen Motorcycles

In the first operation, police apprehended Biki Rahman, 29, of Mariani Town in Jorhat, and Mridu Boro, 19, of Na-ali in Dhekiajuli.

The duo was found in possession of a stolen Apache motorcycle bearing registration number GJ-10 DG-7305, which had been reported stolen from Jorhat on January 16. Officers also seized an iron pin allegedly used to start the vehicle without a key.