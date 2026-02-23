Guwahati: Dispur Police held Bike Lifter

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station arrested a habitual bike lifter and recovered a stolen Bullet motorcycle within 24 hours of the theft being reported. Police identified the accused as Dipu Terong, alias “Malinga”, a resident of Sonapur. Acting swiftly on the complaint, officers launched an operation and traced the suspect, leading to his arrest and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle. The vehicle was seized and legal action was initiated against the accused.

