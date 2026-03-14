Basistha Police Arrest Nalbari Man With 11.9 Grams of Heroin at Basistha Chariali

A team from the Guwahati East Police District under Basistha Police Station arrested an alleged drug peddler at Basistha Chariali on Friday, recovering 11.9 grams of heroin from his possession during a targeted operation based on specific intelligence.

The accused has been identified as Bapon Haloi alias Raju, 29, a resident of Nalbari. He was apprehended while in possession of suspected narcotics, which were found concealed in a soap box.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether he has links to a larger drug supply network.

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