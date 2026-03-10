Basistha Police Arrest Suspected Drug Peddler, Seize 47 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati Raid

A team from Basistha Police Station arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 47 grams of heroin during a raid at Natun Bazaar in Guwahati.
The accused was identified as Mimin Touthang alias Alex, 33, a resident of Khanapara in Meghalaya. He was apprehended from a hideout during the operation.
Police recovered four soap boxes containing heroin with a combined weight of approximately 47 grams from his possession. Officers also seized a scooty bearing registration number MN01Y9415 and a mobile phone believed to have been used by the accused in connection with his activities.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individual.