Guwahati

Basistha Police Arrest Suspected Drug Peddler, Seize 47 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati Raid

The accused, Mimin Touthang alias Alex of Khanapara, Meghalaya, was apprehended from a hideout at Natun Bazaar; police also seized a scooty and mobile phone linked to the operation.
Man arrested
Published on

A team from Basistha Police Station arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 47 grams of heroin during a raid at Natun Bazaar in Guwahati.

The accused was identified as Mimin Touthang alias Alex, 33, a resident of Khanapara in Meghalaya. He was apprehended from a hideout during the operation.

Also Read: Guwahati: Couple arrested with heroin in city

Police recovered four soap boxes containing heroin with a combined weight of approximately 47 grams from his possession. Officers also seized a scooty bearing registration number MN01Y9415 and a mobile phone believed to have been used by the accused in connection with his activities.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individual.

Arrested
Heroin

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com