Basistha Police Arrest Suspected Drug Peddler, Seize 47 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati Raid

A team from Basistha Police Station arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 47 grams of heroin during a raid at Natun Bazaar in Guwahati.

The accused was identified as Mimin Touthang alias Alex, 33, a resident of Khanapara in Meghalaya. He was apprehended from a hideout during the operation.

