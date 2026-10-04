Basistha Police arrest six drug peddlers, seize 224 gm heroin in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested six suspected drug peddlers in separate raids in Guwahati and seized 224 grams of suspected heroin from their possession. In a raid conducted at locations in Khanapara, police arrested five persons identified as Jon Joute, 26, of Pilingkata; Rinki Rajbongshi alias Mamu, 20, of Six Mile; Raj Baspor, 20, of Khanapara; Brajen Baishya, 30, of Basistha; and Bikash Adhikari, 28, of Belguri.

Police recovered 131 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 169 grams from their possession. Two mobile phones were also seized during the operation.

In a separate operation, a Basistha Police team raided a hideout in Lokhra and arrested Sidhartha Das, 25, of Silapathar in Dhemaji district. Police seized four soap boxes containing 55 grams of suspected heroin from him.

Legal action has been initiated in both cases.

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