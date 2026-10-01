Mizoram seizes drugs worth Rs 846 crore, arrests 930 peddlers in 8 months

AIZAWL: Security forces, including the Mizoram Police, have seized various drugs, including highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin, worth over Rs 846 crore and arrested 930 drug peddlers in the state between January and August this year, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior Home Department official said that of the 930 people arrested during the first eight months of this year in connection with drug-related cases, 111 were foreigners, mostly Myanmar nationals.

He said a total of 635 cases were registered during the January-August period under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to the official, 45 people, including seven women, died in Mizoram due to drug consumption till August this year. In 2025, 118 people, including 18 women, died due to drug consumption in the state, he said.

The official said the state government and security agencies have intensified their efforts to curb drug trafficking and consumption, particularly along the international border with Myanmar.

Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga, while addressing a drugs-related awareness campaign in Aizawl, said that the state recently renewed the pledge to safeguard the state and its people from the menace of drugs.

Describing Mizoram as a 'gateway of drugs', he highlighted the severe suffering inflicted on many young people and stressed the need for collective action involving enforcement agencies, NGOs and churches.

The Home Minister said that beyond targeting drug peddlers and carriers alone, all those associated with the trade must also be thoroughly investigated and dealt with. He called upon all stakeholders to give their best efforts starting today to ensure effective implementation of the State Action Plan, which was formally launched by Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Monday.

Special emphasis, he noted, would be placed on intensifying operations along the borders to curb the inflow of drugs. (IANS)

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