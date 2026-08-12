Basistha Police arrest three burglars, recover stolen jewellery in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested three persons and recovered several stolen valuables while cracking a house burglary case in Lalmati.

The arrested persons were identified as Kishan Prashad, 19, Pudina Prashad, 50, and Ramjan Ali alias Supiar Rahman, 40, of Lakhipur.

Police recovered several stolen ornaments during the operation, including gold bangles, a gold ring, gold earrings, a gold nose pin, a gold tabeez and a silver chain.

The accused were arrested in connection with the burglary case and legal proceedings were initiated.

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