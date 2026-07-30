Masked burglars target 2 apartment complexes in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Panic gripped the Lalganesh–Kalapahar area after a suspected gang of burglar’s targeted two residential apartment complexes within two days.

The latest incident emerged after CCTV footage from Subham Garden Apartment showed three masked men entering the premises late at night. Carrying backpacks and concealing their identities with face masks, the intruders were seen moving cautiously through the complex.

According to residents, the suspects had earlier broken into the nearby Mahamaya Complex on the night of July 27. They allegedly burgled two flats and escaped with cash, gold and silver ornaments, and other valuables. After leaving Mahamaya Complex, the gang reportedly entered Subham Garden Apartment, located behind the residential complex. However, they failed to gain entry into any flat and fled without stealing anything.

Residents alleged that the same group was responsible for both incidents, pointing to the similar method of operation and the close proximity of the two apartment complexes. They said the CCTV footage could prove vital in identifying the accused.

The incidents have heightened anxiety among residents, who have demanded enhanced surveillance and increased police patrolling in the locality. Police have begun examining the CCTV footage and suspect the gang may have conducted reconnaissance before attempting the burglaries. No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is continuing.

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