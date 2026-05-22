Basistha Police arrested drug peddler with heroin in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested an alleged drug peddler during an operation and seized suspected narcotic substances from his possession. Police identified the accused as Sivam Pradhan, also known as Gorein, aged 23, a resident of Khanapara in Meghalaya. According to officials, the accused was apprehended after police recovered two boxes containing heroin weighing around 28 grams. During the operation, 34 empty vials were also seized from his possession. Police stated that necessary legal action had been initiated and further investigation into the case was underway.

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