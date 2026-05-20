Bijni Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Seize Narcotics in Separate Operations

In a major success against drug trafficking, Bijni Police in Assam's Chirang district carried out two separate night operations, arresting two alleged drug peddlers and seizing a substantial quantity of narcotic substances.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team led by Officer-in-Charge Ritujyoti Nath of Bijni Police Station conducted an operation near the Bijni flyover and apprehended a suspected drug peddler identified as Sansul Hussain Laskar (25), a resident of Jamalpur in Cachar district.

During the operation, police recovered seven soap boxes filled with suspected drugs from his possession. The seized narcotics weighed approximately 263.06 grams.

In another operation conducted at Palengbari under Panbari Police Station, police arrested another alleged drug peddler identified as Gazir Rahman, a resident of Maharipara in Puran Bijni.

The raid was carried out under the leadership of Circle Officer Ritul Mani Das and Officer-in-Charge Binoy Malakar. Police seized 44 plastic containers filled with suspected drugs along with a mobile phone from the accused.

Both accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.