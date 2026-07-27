Basistha Police arrests absconding POCSO accused in Delhi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested an absconding man from New Delhi in connection with a case registered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2019. The accused, identified as Nur Zamal, 54, a resident of Mankachar, had been evading arrest before police traced him to Ashok Nagar in the national capital. Following his arrest, the accused was produced before the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Kamrup (Metro), after being brought to Assam on the basis of a transit warrant issued by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Karkardooma, New Delhi. Police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

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