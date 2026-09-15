Basistha Police Bust Hideout, Arrest Two and Rescue Nine Drug Users in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid at a hideout in the Khanapara area and seized 54 grams of heroin, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh Singh, 28, of 9th Mile, and Rinku Kalita, 37, of Chaygaon. Police recovered six cans containing the suspected heroin from their possession.

During the operation, police also seized 51 empty vials and a mobile phone. Nine drug users were rescued from the spot and sent to a rehabilitation centre for necessary treatment.

Legal action was initiated in connection with the seizure, while further investigation was underway.

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