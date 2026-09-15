Assam: Drugs worth Rs 14 crore seized in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar police achieved another major success in an anti-narcotics operation, seizing heroin and Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 14 crore in two separate raids. Two drug traffickers had also been arrested.

Based on confidential information, Cachar police conducted the anti-narcotics drive and intercepted a truck near the Changai Hotel in the Ramnagar bypass in Silchar.

During the search, suspected heroin hidden inside 150 soap cases was recovered from a secret chamber of the truck bearing registration number AS01NC8893. The total weight of the recovered heroin is approximately 2.2 kg, with an estimated market value of nearly Rs 13 crore.

According to police, the truck was coming from the Champhai district of Mizoram. A man named Abdul Rahim Laskar, a resident of Frenchnagar in Dholai, was arrested in connection with the incident.

In another separate operation, Cachar police arrested Jairul Islam, a resident of Bhairabpur Part I in Kalain. Police recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets from a bag in his possession. The estimated market value of the seized Yaba tablets is around Rs 1 crore.

In total, Cachar police seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 14 crore across the two separate operations.

Also Read: Chinese Troop Presence Along LAC Falls as India Deploys 10 Brigades, Says Defence Ministry Report