Basistha Police bust PDS rice smuggling racket, seize 200 bags in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police unearthed an alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) rice smuggling racket after intercepting a truck carrying stolen rice at Lalmati and arrested one person in connection with the case.

Acting during the operation, police stopped a truck bearing registration number AS01KC0792, which was transporting rice allegedly diverted from the PDS scheme from Barpeta to Meghalaya.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 200 bags of PDS rice.

The accused, identified as Asuruddin Miya (30), a resident of Sarthebari, was taken into custody.

Police have initiated legal proceedings in the case, and further investigation is in progress to ascertain the involvement of others in the alleged smuggling network.

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