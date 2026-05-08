523 bags of suspected PDS rice destroyed in Boko following court order

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In compliance with the order of the JMFC, Boko, and under the supervision of a committee constituted by the District Magistrate, Kamrup, destruction of seized suspected FCI/PDS/FSA rice was carried out at Paharpara village under Tupamari OP in connection with Nagarbera PS Case No. 46/2023 U/S 379/411 IPC R/W Sec 7 EC Act. A total of 523 bags of suspected rice weighing approximately 26,150 kgs, along with empty bags, were destroyed following due legal procedure.

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