Basistha Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Gang, Three Arrested in Guwahati

A team from Basistha Police Station has dismantled a gang involved in vehicle theft after apprehending three accused in a targeted operation, recovering two stolen scooties in the process.
Police identified the three arrested individuals as Raju Roy (24) and Gopal Roy (19), both residents of Dhubri, and Bishal Das alias Gaonburha (27), a resident of Dispur.
The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs, leading officers to the gang suspected of stealing two-wheelers from multiple locations across Guwahati.
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During the investigation, police recovered two TVS NTORQ scooties that had been reported stolen in the days leading up to the arrests.
The first — bearing registration number AS12AH1553 — had been stolen from Dispur Barbari on March 26. The second, registered as AS01EL5074, was reported stolen from the 8th Mile area on March 25.
Both vehicles were seized by police, and legal proceedings have been initiated against all three accused.