Basistha Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Gang, Three Arrested in Guwahati

A team from Basistha Police Station has dismantled a gang involved in vehicle theft after apprehending three accused in a targeted operation, recovering two stolen scooties in the process.

Police identified the three arrested individuals as Raju Roy (24) and Gopal Roy (19), both residents of Dhubri, and Bishal Das alias Gaonburha (27), a resident of Dispur.

The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs, leading officers to the gang suspected of stealing two-wheelers from multiple locations across Guwahati.

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