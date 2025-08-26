Bike theft racket busted in Kajalgaon, three arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a major breakthrough, Kajalgaon police on Sunday arrested two alleged bike thieves along with a scrap dealer involved in selling dismantled parts of stolen motorcycles. The arrested dealer has been identified as Amir Ali.

According to police sources, the gang was actively operating across various parts of Chirang and Bongaigaon districts. They allegedly stole motorcycles, dismantled them, and sold the parts through local scrap shops.

During the operation, one of the arrested individuals was identified as Manoj Brahma of Chapaguri. The identity of the second suspect has not been disclosed by authorities, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. Police have seized several stolen bike components and further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the racket.

