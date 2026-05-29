Basistha Police nab Dhubri resident linked to chain, phone and bag snatchings across Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested a suspected snatcher in connection with a series of theft incidents reported across multiple areas of the city.

The accused was identified as Abdul Aziz Sarkar, also known as Ajay Sarkar, a resident of Lakhiganj in the Dhubri district. Police apprehended him from Lakhiganj following sustained operations.

According to police sources, the accused had been involved in a spate of snatching incidents over the past 10 days in areas including Beltola and Beharbari. He allegedly targeted pedestrians, particularly women and elderly individuals, and was involved in incidents of chain, mobile phone and bag snatching.

AlSO READ: Assam: Repeat Theft at BSNL Marowa Exchange Sparks Public Outrage and Security Concerns