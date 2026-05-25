Assam: Repeat Theft at BSNL Marowa Exchange Sparks Public Outrage and Security Concerns

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A theft incident at the BSNL exchange located in Marowa, Nalbari district, on Saturday night has created concern and unrest in the area. Unidentified miscreants reportedly broke open a wooden door at the rear of the building and entered the main operational room, carrying out the theft.

According to departmental sources, some valuable items were stolen from the exchange. However, officials have not yet disclosed a clear inventory of the missing materials, leaving details of the loss uncertain. A particularly controversial aspect of the incident is the reported absence of a formal police complaint (FIR) by the department so far.

The Marowa BSNL exchange has reportedly faced repeated theft attempts in the past. Despite this, no permanent security arrangements or night watch personnel have been deployed, raising serious concerns about administrative negligence.

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