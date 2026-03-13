Basistha Police Recover Stolen Brass Utensils, Seize Car Used in Lokhra Shop Burglary

Basistha Police have arrested three alleged members of a burglary gang in connection with a theft at a shop in Lokhra Chariali, Guwahati, recovering stolen brass utensils from a scrapyard in Barpeta district and seizing the vehicle used to carry out the crime.

The case was registered after unidentified miscreants broke multiple locks of a shop at Lokhra Chariali and stole several brass utensils. During the investigation, police traced the accused to Bhella in Barpeta district and apprehended them in a raid.

