Basistha Police Recover Stolen Brass Utensils, Seize Car Used in Lokhra Shop Burglary

Basistha Police have arrested three alleged members of a burglary gang in connection with a theft at a shop in Lokhra Chariali, Guwahati, recovering stolen brass utensils from a scrapyard in Barpeta district and seizing the vehicle used to carry out the crime.
The case was registered after unidentified miscreants broke multiple locks of a shop at Lokhra Chariali and stole several brass utensils. During the investigation, police traced the accused to Bhella in Barpeta district and apprehended them in a raid.
The three individuals arrested are Nitul Ali, 27, of Sarthebari; Jitu Ali alias Xoru alias Buba, 20, of Barpeta; and Mirajul Ali, 23, also of Barpeta.
Based on disclosures made by the accused during interrogation, police recovered the stolen items from a scrapyard owned by Altaf Hussain at Burikham Pam in Sarthebari. The recovered articles included eight brass plates weighing approximately 4.5 kilograms and six brass bowls weighing around 1.5 kilograms.
Police also seized a Hyundai i10 car bearing registration number AS01FY1530, which was allegedly used to carry out the burglary, along with Rs 10,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from the partial sale of the stolen utensils.