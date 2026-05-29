Basistha Police rescued two missing toddlers within hour in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two young children who had gone missing from the Natun Bazar area were rescued safely by Basistha Police within an hour of the incident being reported. According to police sources, the toddlers, aged four and five years, were traced near the Games Village area during a search operation launched immediately after information about their disappearance was received. Officials stated that both children were found in good health and were reunited with their family members, bringing relief to the worried relatives.

Police also appealed to parents and guardians to remain alert and maintain close supervision of children in crowded public places.

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