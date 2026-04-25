Toddler Killed in Guwahati Paltanbazar Road Accident; Unregistered Mahindra Thar Seized, Probe Underway

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A road accident in Guwahati’s Paltanbazar area claimed the life of a two-and-a-half-year-old child on Friday, sparking chaos and public outrage at the scene.

According to initial reports, a Mahindra Thar allegedly hit the minor. The impact proved fatal. The child was immediately rushed for medical attention but could not be saved. Authorities have sent the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for necessary procedures.

Police have seized the Thar involved in the incident, which was reportedly running without a registration number. The driver has been identified as Mintu Ali, who is said to be associated with a vehicle dealership.

Tensions flared soon after the accident as angry locals gathered at the spot. In the ensuing chaos, a Swift car driver, identified as Digambar Deka, who had reportedly stopped to help the injured child, was mistakenly targeted by a section of the crowd.

The mob vandalized the Swift vehicle and physically assaulted Deka despite his attempts to assist the victim following the accident.

Police personnel later reached the scene and brought the situation under control. They have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and take necessary legal action.

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