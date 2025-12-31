Batadrava project emerges as blueprint for Assam’s future: BJP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State BJP on Tuesday said the Batadrava Cultural Project would serve as the blueprint of the Assamese vision for the future, highlighting it as a symbol of cultural heritage and self-respect.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi credited the state government under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for landmark developmental and cultural initiatives.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently dedicated the Batadrava Cultural Project at Bordowa, the 5,000-seat Jyoti–Bishnu Auditorium in Guwahati, and the Guwahati City Police Commissionerate office to the people of Assam. Gogoi stated that the Batadrava Project, built after clearing encroachments and integrating 162 bighas of land near Batadrava Than, reflected the government’s commitment to protecting Assam’s identity, land and roots.

The BJP also highlighted improvements in law and order, claiming the conviction rate had risen from 3 per cent to 25 per cent and the crime rate per lakh population had dropped significantly over the past five years.

