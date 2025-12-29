Amit Shah Inaugurates Abirbhav Kshetra at Batadrava; Marks Key Chapter in Spiritual Heritage of Assam

Nagaon: Assam witnessed a significant moment in its cultural and developmental journey on Monday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Abirbhav Kshetra at Batadrava in Nagaon district. The inauguration marked the opening of a major spiritual and cultural landmark dedicated to the life, philosophy, and legacy of Srimanta Sankardev, one of Assam’s greatest saints and social reformers.

Built at a cost of Rs 227 crore, the Batadrava project has been developed as a comprehensive cultural and heritage complex. It includes the Guru Asana, Manikanchan Namghar, two rest houses, an administrative building, a pilgrims’ lodge, a skill development centre, a research centre, a grand entrance gate, boundary walls, an art and cultural centre, a musical fountain with laser show, Krishnaleela theatre, a natghar, ten community cottages representing different tribes, and a health centre. The project aims to promote spiritual tourism while preserving and showcasing Assam’s rich cultural traditions.

The inauguration reflects the Assam government’s continued focus on honoring the state’s spiritual heritage under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, while also creating modern infrastructure that can inspire future generations.

Later in the day, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to inaugurate several other important projects in Guwahati. These include the office of the Police Commissioner, the Integrated Command and Control Centre, and the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium. The Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium, once inaugurated, will be the largest auditorium in the Northeast with a seating capacity of 5,000 and parking facilities for around 450 vehicles. Spread over 11,000 square metres, the auditorium is equipped with advanced sound and lighting systems, food courts, a musical fountain, and displays of Assam’s traditional heritage items and musical instruments. The complex will also use solar power for energy needs.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah also paid homage to martyrs at the Shaheed Smarak, highlighting the importance of remembrance alongside development.