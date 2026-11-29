STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Nearly three decades after being adopted and taken to Belgium at the age of three, a Belgian woman named Chandha returned to Guwahati in search of her biological parents.

Believed to have been born in either Uzan Bazar or Kharghuli Hills, Chandha visited different localities in the city, hoping to trace her family. She was adopted by an organisation at the age of three and subsequently grew up in Belgium without contact with her biological parents.

Speaking to reporters, Chandha said her father's name was Chandrika Roy or Ray, while her mother's name was Dolly. However, she was unsure about the spelling of her father's surname and did not know her mother's surname. She also said she was Hindu by religion.

Chandha said the search had been difficult because she did not know the local language and had limited information about her family. Despite visiting the areas where she believed she was born, she had been unable to establish contact with anyone who recognised the names.

She suspected financial difficulties might have led her biological parents to give her up for adoption, but said she wanted to know the actual circumstances from them.

Appealing to residents, particularly those from Uzan Bazar and Kharghuli, Chandha urged anyone with information about her family to come forward. Anyone who could help trace her biological parents may contact her directly at +32 478 447 956.

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