Guwahati

Beltola College Holds Free Health Camp With GNRC Guwahati

Beltola College organised a community health camp in partnership with GNRC Guwahati on Friday, offering free medical check-ups to faculty, staff and local residents of the Beltola area.
Health camp
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Beltola College held a free community health camp on Friday in collaboration with GNRC Guwahati, providing essential medical services to around 60 people from the college and the surrounding neighbourhood.

The camp was organised by the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and coordinated by IQAC Co-ordinator Bhaskar Patgiri.

Also Read: Health camp organized at Shekhar Shankardev Mission Higher Secondary School

Attendees had access to a range of basic health check-ups, including blood sugar tests, ECG screenings, and blood pressure monitoring.

Faculty members, non-teaching staff, and local residents of the Beltola area all availed the free services on the day.

Consulting doctors P.P. Sharma and Rubel Alwar, who conducted the medical consultations, were felicitated by college Principal Jayanta Barman ahead of the programme.

Health Camp
Beltola Colleg

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