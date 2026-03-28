Beltola College Holds Free Health Camp With GNRC Guwahati

Beltola College held a free community health camp on Friday in collaboration with GNRC Guwahati, providing essential medical services to around 60 people from the college and the surrounding neighbourhood.
The camp was organised by the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and coordinated by IQAC Co-ordinator Bhaskar Patgiri.
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Attendees had access to a range of basic health check-ups, including blood sugar tests, ECG screenings, and blood pressure monitoring.
Faculty members, non-teaching staff, and local residents of the Beltola area all availed the free services on the day.
Consulting doctors P.P. Sharma and Rubel Alwar, who conducted the medical consultations, were felicitated by college Principal Jayanta Barman ahead of the programme.