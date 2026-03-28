Beltola College Holds Free Health Camp With GNRC Guwahati

Beltola College held a free community health camp on Friday in collaboration with GNRC Guwahati, providing essential medical services to around 60 people from the college and the surrounding neighbourhood.

The camp was organised by the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and coordinated by IQAC Co-ordinator Bhaskar Patgiri.

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