Health camp organized at Shekhar Shankardev Mission Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A major health camp under the State Government’s Sevai Samarpan initiative was held on Tuesday at the playground of Shekhar Shankardev Mission Higher Secondary School in the Bhergaon legislative constituency. The special camp, titled ‘Sushrusha Setu,’ is part of a statewide programme to provide medical services to children and adolescents below 18 years of age.

The camp was inaugurated by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) MCLA of Bhergaon, Daubaisa Boro. The inaugural event witnessed the presence of several senior district officials, including Udalguri Deputy Commissioner Pulak Patgiri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarfaraz Haque, assistant commissioners Kranti Devi and Anshuman Hazarika, Joint Director of Health Dr Kumud Chandra Das, Khairabari SDHO Dr Anil Deka, and NHM official Basil Toppo.

A large team of specialist doctors from various medical departments attended the camp and conducted examinations. These included paediatricians, medicine specialists, surgeons, gynaecologists, ENT specialists, eye specialists, psychiatrists, orthopaedic doctors, dentists, and skin specialists.

Also Read: Nazira: Free health camp for journalists held ahead of National Press Day