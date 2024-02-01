Beltola intersection remains a traffic nightmare for citizens in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Beltola intersection is a key point when it comes to travelling in Guwahati. It lies in the middle of multiple important localities, which have a considerably high volume of vehicular movement. On one side lies the Secretariat, and on its opposite side lies Basistha and access to the national highway. Another way leads to the Jayanagar and the bi-weekly Beltola market, while on the fourth side lies the comparatively narrower road connecting Beltola and Bhetapara.

Due to a lack of lane discipline and any option to enforce the same, this intersection becomes a bottleneck for traffic from all directions. To add to the existing problems, retrofitted battery rickshaws and e-rickshaws often move, stop, or turn at their whims, blocking lanes and adding to the chaos. The problems increase manifold on Thursdays and Sundays when the Beltola market sees the movement of a large number of street vendors as well as buyers.

These issues add to the problem of traffic congestion in the city, and it remains to be seen when the administration takes some concrete steps to resolve the same.