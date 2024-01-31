Traffic Congestion Leads To People Spending 59 Minutes To Commute One Way To Work In 2023: Report

NEW DELHI: India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with a rapidly increasing population of 1.4 billion people, making it the world's most populous country.

However, this growth comes with its own set of challenges, and one of the most pressing ones is the traffic congestion. As more people flock to urban areas in search of better opportunities, the number of vehicles on the road has risen drastically, which ultimately leads to long hours of waiting in traffic jams.

According to a new report, Indian employees may be working fewer days from office due to the hybrid work models, but they are spending more time commuting as compared to the pre-pandemic days as the distance to the workplace and the traffic have surged.