Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: International Girl Child Day Observed in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati (Urban) ICDS Project, under the campaign “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,” observed International Girl Child Day on Monday, with planting of saplings in the name of a girl child by the children of Anganwadi centres. It was followed by a rally attended by adolescent girls and boys, guardians, Anganwadi workers-helpers, supervisors of the project, and the officials of the District Hub for Women Empowerment.

An awareness programme was also organized where Dr. Deepankar Sharma of Capital State Dispensary, Dispur, and Baharul Islam from Magic Bricks India delivered talks on physical and mental health and life skills. CDPO, Guwahati Urban ICDS Project, Kasturi Das spoke on behavioural developments in adolescents.

A gender specialist from the DSWO (Kamrup Metro) shared information related to the safety and security of girls, stated a press release.

