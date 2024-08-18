Goalpara’s SANKALP-Hub Hosts Awareness Campaign on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao at Aabrabhita M.E. School

Goalpara: Under the hundred days campaign on Mission Shakti by Social Welfare Department, Goalpara, SANKALP-Hub convened a special awareness campaign on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Week at Aabrabhita M.E school, West Goalpara. The session was initiated by Mostafa Hussain, District Child Protection Officer, Goalpara who emphasized the importance of such events and highlighted child marriage mechanism along with its responsive parenting and related ACTs.He also explained how society constructs roles based on sex, leading to gender formation.

Gender Specialist, Mayuri Adhikary addressed the issues of gender bias and discrimination in home and workplace. She also indicated importance of menstrual health and hygiene management and discussed various available schemes for women and children including one stop centre, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Nari Adalat and other important helpline numbers.

The programme also included a speech competition on child marriage prevention among the students and winners were rewarded. Besides, saplings were planted inside the school premises in the name of girl students. Teacher Robiul Islam urged everyone to refrain from gender stereotypes and promote gender equality and stop child marriage focusing on “Save the Girl Child”.

Also Read: Patalpuri Welfare Society Distributes Fruits to Patients at RN Brahma Civil Hospital on Independence Day

Also watch: