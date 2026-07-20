Betkuchi Xahitya Xabha organises poets’ meet in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Brihattar Betkuchi Swarnadal Branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) organised a poets’ meet at the Udayan Kristi Sangha premises in Lokhra on Sunday. Former AXX treasurer and poet Kishore Kumar Jain inaugurated the programme and said Assamese poetry had the potential to gain global recognition if translated. He also encouraged poets to pursue extensive study. During the event, Dr Arun Sharma, president of Koinadhara Xahitya Xabha, released Rode Pura Jui, a poetry collection by Ratikanta Deka, a press release said.

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