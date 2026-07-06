Doomdooma Xahitya Xabha Honours HSLC Students for Excellence in Assamese

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The Doomdooma Shatadal Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSSXX) on Sunday felicitated more than 50 students from schools in Doomdooma and Rupai who secured letter marks in Assamese in the 2026 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination.

The meeting was presided over by Deben Deka, President of the DSSXX, while General Secretary Nityananda Das welcomed the guests and students and outlined the significance of the programme.

The cultural segment featured a song by Brismita Das, while members of the DSSXX presented a chorus of the iconic Bhupen Hazarika composition Jilikabo Luitore Paar.

The guests presented each awardee with a traditional gamosha, a certificate of appreciation, a set of books, and a pen in recognition of their outstanding achievement in Assamese.

On the occasion, the Ujjal Tripti Smriti Nyas also presented special awards to three students of Doomdooma St Mary’s School who secured the highest marks in Assamese.

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