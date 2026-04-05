Green Iguanas, Ring-Tailed Lemurs arrive at Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden has added new attractions with the arrival of Green Iguana and Ring-tailed Lemur. The animals were brought from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park as part of an animal exchange initiative. Zoo authorities shared a video of the newly arrived species on April 2 through their official account on the social media platform X, offering visitors a glimpse of the animals settling into their new environment.

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