Bharat bandh hits transport services, disrupts normal life in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The nationwide Bharat Bandh on Wednesday disrupted normal life in Guwahati, with supporters stopping commercial vehicles and taking out a protest march in the Khanapara area.

The disruption led to fewer city buses, autorickshaws and app-based cab services such as Ola and Uber operating on the roads, causing inconvenience to commuters across the city.

A joint forum of central trade unions called the bandh, claiming that nearly 30 crore workers participated in the general strike. The unions stated that the protest targeted the Centre’s new labour codes and what they described as “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies.” Similar reports of the strike emerged from several other states.

