NITI Aayog holds workshop on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Transformation and Development Department, Government of Assam, organized a North Eastern Region workshop on enhancing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) outcomes at the district level under the State Support Mission (SSM) at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Transport and Bodoland Welfare Minister Charan Boro said that while the SDGs are global in nature, their real success is measured locally. “The impact of SDGs must be felt in villages, towns, schools and homes,” he said. He noted that Assam has moved from an aspirant to a front-runner in the SDG India Index under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In his address, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V.K. Paul acknowledged UNDP’s support and stressed that India’s growth trajectory depends on keeping SDGs at the forefront of policy priorities. He emphasized the need to identify gaps and develop clear, actionable plans to bridge them.

SITA Vice-Chairman Narayan Chandra Borkataky commended NITI Aayog’s efforts to strengthen cooperative federalism and support states in achieving SDG targets. Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota highlighted initiatives undertaken since 2016, stating that many aligned with SDG objectives and laid the foundation for inclusive and sustainable development. He urged North Eastern states to assess their progress, identify shortcomings and work in coordination to address them.

North Eastern Council (NEC Secretary Satinder Bhalla reaffirmed the North Eastern Council’s commitment to regional development and expressed readiness to partner in advancing inclusive and sustainable growth.

UNDP Resident Representative Dr Angela Lusigi observed that the North East is setting a benchmark in SDG implementation. She highlighted three key drivers of sustained progress — robust data systems and strong institutional leadership, effective localization of SDGs, and efficient delivery mechanisms.

The workshop aims to present a comprehensive picture of SDG performance across districts in the North Eastern Region and encourage district administrations to translate findings into time-bound action plans. It focuses on the “Zoom-In Effect” — a data convergence approach enabling District Collectors to identify issues through the NER SDG Index and pinpoint lagging blocks or Gram Panchayats using the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), allowing targeted administrative interventions.

A key highlight of the workshop was the introduction of a “Step-by-Step Guide for SDG Budget Tagging,” developed in collaboration with UNDP, to align state and district budgets with SDG targets.

