Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 begins at Khanapara in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 1st Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 was inaugurated on Tuesday at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati, with a three-day schedule.

This event was inaugurated by Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Welfare of Tea Tribes, Minister of Labour and Employment, Government of Assam, and Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Assam.

This event is a dynamic collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd. (BCPL), Assam Petro Chemicals Limited, and NTPC Limited. It witnessed active participation from leading manufacturers, esteemed experts, and industry users from across the nation.

The event is a celebration of the pivotal role boilers play in India's industrial landscape and aims to propel the growth and efficiency of various industries that use steam boilers, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences, and foster networking and business opportunities amongst stakeholders.

A range of participants, including domestic and international steam boiler manufacturers, suppliers of ancillary equipment, service and maintenance professionals, and representatives from sectors reliant on steam boilers such as power plants, textile industries, food processing plants, chemical manufacturers, and more, are on display. Workshops on industry-relevant topics are also part of the schedule, serving as a platform for business-to-business meetings and collaborations, insights into government subsidies and financing for new technology adoption, and exploring export markets.

Also Read: Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 to showcase Assam’s industrial potential