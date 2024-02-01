Bharat Vikas Parishad to host symposium and biennial conference in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Bharat Vikas Parishad will be organising a Regional Level Symposium on the Role of North East in Transforming Bharat on the afternoon of February 2, 2024 at the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, Riverside, Uzanbzar, MG Road, Guwahati. Also, the North East Regional Biennial Conference of Bharat Vikas Parishad will take place on February 3 and 4, 2024 at the Don Bosco Institute in Joypur, Kharghuli, Guwahati.

This landmark event promises to be a gathering of esteemed members from all corners of the North East, offering a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and collective growth.

The symposium aims to explore the significant contributions of the North East region towards the transformation and development of India. Participants from all states of the Northeast will converge to discuss and deliberate upon various aspects crucial to the region's role in the nation-building process. It aims to facilitate a comprehensive dialogue on harnessing the potential of the Northeast towards achieving the vision of a Swasth-Samarth-Sanskarit Bharat. It will focus on identifying opportunities, addressing challenges, and formulating strategies for inclusive growth and development in the region.

The symposium will witness the esteemed presence of Suresh Jain, National Organizing Secretary of Bharat Vikas Parishad; Dr Samudra Gupta Kasyap, Chancellor of Nagaland University (Chief Guest); Swapnanil Baruah, Retired IAS Officer (Guest of Honour); Professor Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice Chancellor, Assam University, Silchar; Prof. Debabrata Das, Vice-Chancellor, Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management, Sivsagar and Prof. M Premjit Singh, former Vice Chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal.

The Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, will be the Chief Guest for the Biennial Conference. All registered members of Bharat Vikas Parishad North East region are cordially invited to participate in the conference with their families and accommodation will be arranged at the venue. Delegates are expected to arrive by 8:00 AM on 3 February and may depart after 4:00 PM on 4th February, following the conclusion of the conference.

The two-day regional conference will feature four sessions, including interactive discussions on the topics Matri Shakti Swabalamban, Environment, Sewa, Perspective of Bharat Vikas Parishad in Uttar-Purba Bharat and Future Planning of Bharat Vikas Parishad in Northeast Bharat. The conference souvenir titled "Sambhavana" will be released by the dignitaries present on the occasion, adding a memorable touch to this auspicious gathering.

Suresh Jain, National Organizing Secretary; Swadesh Ranjan Goswami, Northeast Regional President; Professor Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice Chancellor of Assam University, Silchar; Professor Debabrata Das, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management, Sivsagar and Professor M Premjit Singh, former Vice Chancellor of Central Agricultural University, Imphal are expected to attend this event.

Established in 1963, Bharat Vikas Parishad is a service-cum-sanskar oriented, non-political, socio-cultural voluntary organization dedicated to the development and growth of India in all fields of human endeavour. The Parishad, guided by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, aims to promote patriotism, national unity, and integrity. Its mission is to organize and motivate citizens to serve the underprivileged sections of society and transmit cultural values to the younger generation.