Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam hits back at Congress

GUWAHATI: The state BJP said that APCC president Bhupen Borah and other leaders of the party are out to mislead the people of the state by making baseless statements bereft of truth.

The State BJP’s chief spokesperson, Manoj Baruah, said this while reacting to APCC president Bhupen Borah’s statement that Assam would get a new chief minister within 100 days.

Baruah said, “The Congress leaders and APCC president Bhupen Bora are a frustrated lot as they have failed to reach the people of the state with their political policies and moves. And the frustrations get their vent in their speeches. Bhupen Borah’s prediction of change in the Chief Minister of the state within 100 days is nothing but speaking incoherent. From time to time, he goes to astrologers. By making such statements, he has become a laughing stock.”

Meanwhile, the state committee of the BJP condoled the demise of its senior leader, Rengsing Ronghang of Karbi Anglong, today. Ronghang was the general secretary of the BJP’s ST Morcha of the Karbi Anglong district committee from 2005 to 2009; from 2009 to 2019, he was the in-charge of the party’s West Karbi Anglong district; he held the post of in-charge president of the party’s West Karbi Anglong district in 2016; and from 2017 to 2022, he was the executive member (PHE) of the KAAC (Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council).

