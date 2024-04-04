‘BJP delivered 200% more in 10 years than what Congress delivered in 60 years’:Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal raised the pitch for people of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency to vote for BJP under Narendra Modi.

The senior BJP leader highlighted how the BJP-led NDA government has delivered 200% in a decade, much more than what the Congress government delivered in 60 years for the people of Assam and the Northeast.

Sonowal commended how timely steps by the Narendra Modi-led government ensured that the petroleum sector of Assam was rejuvenated with an investment of Rs 45,000 crore for the upgrade of Bongaigaon and Numaligarh refineries.

Sonowal also highlighted how the Narendra Modi government has taken steps to revive the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) in Namrup by setting up two new state-of-the art Nano Urea Plants with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

Besides, the Narendra Modi government also approved one of the three semi-conductor plants to be set up in Assam, heralding a new age of industrial development in Assam.

Speaking at a rally in the Oil Town of Assam, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “The ‘Act East’ policy of the Narendra Modi government has played a pivotal role in the revival of industrial growth in the state with modern avenues like the Semi Conductor Manufacturing Plant with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore in Assam. The NDA government under Narendra Modi has also taken major initiatives to rejuvenate the petroleum industry in the region. An investment of Rs 45,000 crore was announced during my stint as the CM of Assam for the enhancement of crude oil refining capacity in Bongaigaon and Numaligarh refineries. Due to an efficient mix of apt policy, timely execution, innovation, and the urge to contribute to the cause of nation-building, the production capacity of Numaligarh has increased from 3 MMT to 9 MMT per year. Similarly, Digboi’s capacity was increased to 1 MMT annually, from 0.69 MMT, while doubling the capacity of Bongaigaon refinery to 5 MMT. These outputs speak for themselves about how the assets of the country were underutilised and wasted during the inept, inefficient, corrupt, and vision-less successive Congress governments. BJP has delivered 200% in a decade, what Congress failed to deliver in six decades.”

Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting as the BJP candidate from the Dibrugarh constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sonowal has been canvassing for a massive mandate for the BJP in the upcoming elections with meetings at the playgrounds of Shanti Tea Estate, the Rajali Tea Estate, the Jugal Tea Estate, and the Diriyal Tea Estate, while ending his day with a meeting at the BJP office in Naoholia.

