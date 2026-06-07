Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hails push for Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the State Cabinet’s decision to establish the State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh (SCRDA-D), describing it as a landmark step towards developing Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Manas Sarania said the decision was approved during the first Cabinet meeting held after the expansion of the NDA 3.0 ministry. He noted that the creation of the SCRDA-D would accelerate planned development and infrastructure growth in Dibrugarh, paving the way for its emergence as the State’s second capital.

The BJP also congratulated Prasanta Phukan on being entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the affairs of the newly constituted authority. According to Sarania, the decision to grant Phukan Cabinet-rank status and assign him this key role reflects the government’s confidence in one of Assam’s most experienced legislators.

The party expressed satisfaction over what it termed a people-centric and transformative initiative undertaken under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. It stated that the move demonstrates the government’s commitment to balanced regional development, public welfare and long-term sustainable growth.

The BJP further welcomed the Cabinet’s decisions to enhance Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners. It also lauded measures aimed at improving career advancement and promotion opportunities for Grade-IV employees.

According to the party, these decisions will not only strengthen administrative efficiency but also boost employee morale while contributing to the overall development agenda of the state.

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