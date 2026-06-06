BJP Leads Statewide Plantation Drive, Plants Over 1 Crore Saplings on World Environment Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Government of Assam and the BJP Assam Pradesh Committee jointly launched a massive plantation drive by planting 1 crore 2 lakh saplings across the state with the objective of building a greener Assam. As part of the initiative, BJP’s 28,000 booth committees planted five saplings each, while the party’s 65 lakh workers planted one sapling each. In addition, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across Assam planted two saplings each, resulting in the plantation of more than 1 crore 2 lakh saplings throughout the state to mark World Environment Day. The state BJP has developed a culture of planting saplings before the commencement of every party programme. Plantation of saplings has been made a mandatory component of all party activities. On the occasion of World Environment Day, state BJP president Dilip Saikia and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita planted saplings at the premises of Borsajai Higher Secondary School. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also planted saplings at the Chief Minister’s official residence as part of the campaign to create a greener environment.

Also Read: Voice of environment Marks World Environment Day 2026 with Plantation and Awareness Drive at Assam Railway Higher Secondary School