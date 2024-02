Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati City District Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Subrata Roy as the new Traders Cell Convenor. Subrata Roy is an entrepreneur well known in the Fancy Bazar locality of the city. He was greeted on the occasion in the presence of several members of the party and local businessmen. He also thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party for appointing him to that position.

