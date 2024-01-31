Assam: Bharatiya Janata Party blows poll bugle in Darrang district

MANGALDAI: The BJP in Darrang district has formally blown its poll bugle with the opening up of its head Election Campaign office for No. 4 Darrang- Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency (formerly the No. 8 Mangaldai Parliamentary Constituency). Though the poll notification is yet to be declared officially, the BJP has made its appearance in poll campaign. Minister for PHE and Tourism and Skill Development Jayanta Mallabarua on Tuesday inaugurated the Head Election Campaign office in the complex of District BJP office here at Swahid Anil Bora Path, Bhebarghat.

All the jubilant and highly enthusiastic office bearers of BJP including the Mandal committees and district committee took part in the function presided over by District BJP president Amar Sarma. Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia taking part in the function expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the citizens of Mangaldai Parliamentary Constituency for their love, support and whole-hearted cooperation during his tenure as their representative in Lok Sabha. Legislators Diganta Kalita of Kamalpur and Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi of Sipajhar, Executive Member of BTC Diganta Barua, former legislator Guru Jyoti Das, Vice Chairman of State BJP Rekha Rani Das Boro also attended the function.

Also Read: Assam: No 1 Diplonga Village Defence Party secretary Dipu Konwar, honoured

Also Watch: