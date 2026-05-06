Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Guwahati Hosts Pratibha 26 Classical Dance Contest with Eminent Judges and Student Performances

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Guwahati Kendra, through its Bhavan’s Kala Kendra, organized a classical dance competition titled “Pratibha 26” recently at Lakhiram Baruah Sadan near Dighalipukhuri.

The event witnessed participation from over 100 students and was judged by eminent classical dance exponents.

The prize distribution ceremony was held on May 3, with Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary attending as Chief Guest. Mallika Kandali was present as Guest of Honour, while Krishnanjan Chanda attended as Special Guest. Among others present were Himangshu Sekhar Das, Chairperson of the Guwahati Kendra; S.K. Roy, Secretary of the Kendra, who delivered the welcome address; and Prashanta Barua.

Winners were awarded trophies and cash prizes, while all participants received certificates.

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