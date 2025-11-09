Three-day Bharatanatyam workshop promotes classical dance in Nagaon

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A three-day Bharatanatyam workshop was organized by Sadhana Sanskritik Academy, Dhing, in collaboration with Antara Kala Kendra, Nagaon, supported by Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India from November 5 to November 7, aiming to promote classical dance and cultural learning among young enthusiasts.

The workshop was conducted by founder and principal of Antara Kala Kendra, Guru Mandira Bhattacharjee who is also a prominent Bharatanatyam performer and choreographer. Participants from different age groups took part with great enthusiasm and dedication.

At the closing ceremony, participants were awarded with certificate of participation. The academy’s head, Rupjyoti Kar, expressed gratitude to all participants and guests for their support in making the workshop a grand success.

