Bhukhan Pathak – A trailblazer indigital narratives and cultural promotion

GUWAHATI: Bhukhan Pathak’s journey transcends that of a typical digital creator; it is an extraordinary tale of a man who emerged from extreme poverty in Barpeta, Assam, to establish himself as one of the most courageous cultural ambassadors representing the Northeast on the global stage.

Since 2016, he has emerged as a leading influencer from Northeast India and a pioneer in the Assamese social media domain, particularly on platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. He holds the distinction of being the first Assamese YouTuber to earn the Silver Play Button and is acclaimed for creating top-notch content in the Assamese language, catering to a worldwide audience.

Bhukhan started his digital journey in 2016, aiming to promote Assamese voices and culture through social media. Over the years, he has built a strong regional digital community in Northeast India with impactful content. His digital journey began with ‘Assamese Mixture’, a YouTube channel he created to highlight various aspects of Assamese entertainment, culture, cinema, and personalities that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.

Contrary to numerous digital influencers who depend on opulence and fads, Bhukhan Pathak stands out as a cultural advocate who takes financial, physical, and emotional risks to promote Assam’s identity in every location he visits. Bhukhan, unlike many creators, ventures out without backing from any governmental or institutional sources. He jeopardizes his health, safety, and livelihood to share unheard stories, placing culture above comfort and impact over glamour.

Each international journey serves as a platform for showcasing Assamese identity, with his vlogs serving as missions rather than mere performances.

Bhukhan embarked on a remarkable journey from Assam to Russia, exploring the vibrant cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg while presenting Assam’s Gamosa as an emblem of global culture. His audacious spirit shone brightly during his time in Siberia and Yakutsk, the coldest inhabited city on the planet, where the mercury dipped to a staggering –60°C. Undeterred by the severe threats to his well-being, he championed Assam’s essence in one of the most unforgiving regions on Earth.

Bhukhan expanded Assam’s cultural influence to Singapore and Malaysia, showcasing Assamese traditions in global urban settings. In Sri Lanka, his efforts held historical importance as he promoted Assamese culture in Colombo, Kandy, and Galle. During his visit to the World Heritage site Ashok Vatika, Bhukhan linked Assam’s cultural identity with a broader pan-Asian heritage, proudly donning the Gamosa as a symbol of pride.

Bhukhan’s journey to China was driven by a blend of historical curiosity and significant personal risk. He ventured to the birthplace of Ahom king Chaolung Sukapha, uncovering and recording the historical ties that have greatly influenced Assam’s identity. Through his vlogs, he highlighted Assam’s Ahom legacy, the Great Wall of China, and daily life in China. A particularly notable aspect of his journey was his visit to Wuhan during the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite facing restrictions on movement and pressure to stop filming, he remained focused on presenting an authentic view of the situation.

In 2026, Bhukhan’s work entered a new realm during his visit to Africa. Travelling through Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, he engaged deeply with indigenous communities, including the Maasai tribe, the Hadzabe tribe (considered the world’s last hunter-gatherer tribe), and the Datoga tribe, among others. Within these culturally vibrant environments, he shared Assam’s beloved artist Zubeen Garg with African communities, promoting Assamese songs, music, and the traditions of Bihu.

Bhukhan Pathak’s work has received several prestigious honours, including Excellence in Digital Content Creation – Radio Mirchi & Byatikram (2025), Rising Star of Northeast, Best YouTuber of Assam (2022), 8th National Achiever Award, Best YouTube Content Creator of Northeast (2024), and ASIANET Icon Award (2024).

Bhukhan Pathak is not just a content creator; he is also a risk-taker, historian, cultural diplomat, and a relentless advocate for Assam. With each journey, story, and frame, he passionately showcases Assam’s pride worldwide. As a committed cultural ambassador, Bhukhan Pathak bridges global audiences with the rich roots, traditions, and pride of Assam.

