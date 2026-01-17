Assam: Artiste Awards to Samar Hazarika and Dhanada Pathak

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has selected musician Samar Hazarika (posthumously) and Dhanada Pathak for the Assam Government’s Artiste Awards, 2026. The awards will be conferred at an award-giving ceremony scheduled to be held in February.

In addition, noted litterateur Maneswar Deuri will be honoured with the Krishnakanta Handique Memorial Award for 2025; eminent educationist Dr Amalendu Chakraborty will receive the Gopinath Bordoloi National Integration Award for 2025; distinguished theatre artiste Karuna Deka will be awarded the Natasurya Phani Sarma Award for 2025; renowned film producer Arup Manna will receive the Bhupendranath Saikia Award for 2025; and Abani Ranjan Pathak will be honoured with the Biju Phukan Award for 2025.

Apart from these, the state government declared regular Silpi Pension to 83 artistes, regular Silpi Pension to three differently abled individuals, annual Silpi Sanman to 170 artistes, annual Silpi Sanman to three differently abled individuals, regular family pension to 26 persons, and one-time special financial assistance to the family of five deceased artistes.

Minister of Cultural Affairs, Bimal Borah, announced this at a press meet today.

