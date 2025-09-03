Bhupen da Uncut: Glimpses into the Maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika's Life & Works

Guwahati: Bhupenda Uncut is a candid camera first person account of Assam's legendary singer-musical maestro Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika while he was on a visit to England in 1999 to participate in a cultural program organized by the Assam Medical College Doctors Alumni Group. In this documentary Bhupenda, as he is fondly referred to by all, spoke at length about his childhood- the influence and interaction with cultural stalwarts like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala pioneer of Assamese cinema, his pursuit of Higher Studies in New York, how he met his wife Priyamvada Patel- the dynamics of their relationship as well as his philosophy and ideology. In these candid moments Bhupenda also recited a few of his poetry some of which we believe have not yet been published.

Bhupenda's recollections portray an insight into his mind depicting his assertions, hurt and disillusionment as well as some poignant moments with glimpses into his childlike innocence, simplicity, sensitive and open demeanor.

This documentary was shot 26 years back on a High 8 camera and we believe it has great archival value as it is a primary source of details about his life and philosophy from the legendary Bard himself. This is our humble tribute on his centenary birth anniversary.

The documentary has been produced and directed by Bobbeeta Sharma while the Executive Producer is Chinmoy Sharma. Editor and Creative Director Ravindra Badgaiyan along with Chinmoy Sharma in the Camera.