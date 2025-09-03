Sanskrit Echoes of the Bard: Ranjan Bezbaruah Celebrates Bhupen Da’s 100th

Guwahati: As the nation commemorates the centenary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, legendary music maestro and cultural icon of Assam, noted musician and scholar Ranjan Bezbaruah has expressed heartfelt joy and pride at the Government’s initiative in celebrating #BhupenDaAt100 through grand and inclusive programmes.

Ranjan Bezbaruah, celebrated for his unique work of translating Bhupen Da’s timeless songs into Sanskrit, shared his appreciation for the cultural outreach and tribute events organized across the country. He remarked that these efforts serve not only to honour Dr. Hazarika’s unparalleled contribution to music, literature, and social reform but also to introduce the newer generation to his universal message of unity and humanity.

"Bhupen Da's voice carried the soul of the Northeast to the world. It is heartening to see his legacy being preserved and propagated through such meaningful celebrations. Translating his songs into Sanskrit has been my humble tribute to his genius," Shri Bezbaruah said.

He also commended the Government’s focus on integrating Dr. Hazarika’s message into the educational and cultural curricula, ensuring that the essence of his work resonates beyond borders and generations.

The BhupenDaAt100 celebrations include music festivals, documentary screenings, academic symposiums, and school outreach programmes. A special Sanskrit musical rendition of Dr. Hazarika’s classics by Shri Bezbaruah is also scheduled for broadcast later this month.

The Government remains committed to carrying forward the timeless legacy of the “Bard of Brahmaputra,” whose art continues to inspire unity, justice, and peace.